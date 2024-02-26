Paul (hand) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Paul fractured his non-shooting hand in early January, but he resumed practicing in full coming out of the All-Star break and now looks poised to return to action Wednesday. While Paul will likely be monitored closely Wednesday, the Warriors haven't yet specified that he'll be under a strict minutes limit. With Paul back in the mix, Brandin Podziemski will likely see a reduction in playing time as a backcourt starter alongside Stephen Curry.
More News
-
Warriors' Chris Paul: Targeting return next week•
-
Warriors' Chris Paul: Close to return•
-
Warriors' Chris Paul: Due for re-evaluation after break•
-
Warriors' Chris Paul: Making progress, but still out•
-
Warriors' Chris Paul: To be re-evaluated in two weeks•
-
Warriors' Chris Paul: Will be re-evaluated in three weeks•