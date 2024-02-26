Paul (hand) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Paul fractured his non-shooting hand in early January, but he resumed practicing in full coming out of the All-Star break and now looks poised to return to action Wednesday. While Paul will likely be monitored closely Wednesday, the Warriors haven't yet specified that he'll be under a strict minutes limit. With Paul back in the mix, Brandin Podziemski will likely see a reduction in playing time as a backcourt starter alongside Stephen Curry.