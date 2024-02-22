Paul (hand) won't play in Thursday's game against the Lakers, but he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and took part in five-on-five drills, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Although coach Steve Kerr said Paul was "close" to returning, the staff would need to find out where Paul's conditioning is at and get him up to game speed. On Feb. 14, the Warriors announced that Paul would be taking part in portions of practice following the All-Star Break, meaning that Paul appears to be ahead of schedule in his rehab with Wednesday's full practice. Until the veteran point guard can retake the floor, expect Brandin Podziemski and Lester Quinones to continue to see significant workloads.