Paul isn't starting Sunday's game against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Draymond Green has been cleared to return to action during Sunday's matchup and will be in the starting lineup despite a minutes restriction. With Green back in action, Paul will operate as a reserve for the first time in his 19-year career. Despite his bench role, Paul should maintain ample playing time after averaging 12.0 points, 10.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game over his first two appearances with the Warriors.