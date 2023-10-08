Paul had six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 13 minutes in Saturday's 125-108 preseason win over the Lakers.

Paul had his Warriors debut and played as a starter with Draymond Green (ankle) sidelined, and he had some decent moments while playing alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Paul is expected to play as the sixth man when the entire team is healthy, but the veteran floor general should see enough minutes to be a decent fantasy option in most formats.