Paul amassed 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 122-114 victory over the Kings.

Paul again struggled with his shot, only slightly improving on the poor 4-for-15 mark he posted from the field during Tuesday's season-opener. However, the veteran point guard shined as a distributor, notching a game-high 12 assists against a tolerable three turnovers. Paul also racked up three thefts in the win, giving him five steals through two contests on the campaign. Paul has gone 0-for-8 from three-point range thus far this season, and his overall shot percentage figures to creep up as he finds a groove in that regard. Even with his jumper not falling, though, Paul has maintained fantasy viability through his work as a passer and defender.