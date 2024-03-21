Paul totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and 14 assists across 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 137-116 win over Memphis.
The double-double was Paul's fifth of the season, while the 14 assists were a season high. The veteran point guard hadn't dropped double-digit dimes since returning from a hand injury in late February, and over 12 games since rejoining the lineup he's averaging 10.7 points, 6.8 assists, 4.3 boards, 1.6 threes and 1.5 steals.
