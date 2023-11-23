Paul was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Suns after receiving two technicals, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Paul will finish the contest with six points, six assists and two rebounds over 17 minutes. In his stead, expect a mix of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Dario Saric to pick up Paul's vacated minutes in the second half. Paul's next chance to get back on the hardwood will come Friday against San Antonio.