Paul (hand) will undergo surgery next week and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Paul fractured his left hand during Friday's win over Detroit, and while surgery was given, it was initially unclear how much time the veteran point guard would miss. The Warriors are barely holding on in the playoff picture, so Paul's absence is a huge blow, but he should be able to return to form for the stretch run. In Paul's stead, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody are logical candidates for increased usage, but Cory Joseph could also work his way into the rotation. The Warriors are also expected to get Draymond Green (suspension) back soon.