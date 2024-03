Paul supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 113-92 win over the Heat.

Paul continues to struggle, posting zero points in 23 minutes. Despite still playing meaningful minutes off the bench, it is obvious that Paul has lost a step on both ends of the floor. At this point, managers should view him as nothing more than a streaming option for assists and steals.