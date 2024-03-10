Paul finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 126-113 loss to San Antonio.

Paul moved into the starting lineup, covering for the injured Stephen Curry (ankle). While it wasn't the most electrifying performance, Paul did exactly what managers needed him to do, racking up nine assists and three steals. Curry is slated to miss at least another game or two, meaning Paul should see a short-term bump.