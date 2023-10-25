Paul posted 14 points (4-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 108-104 loss to the Suns.

The Warriors' first unit was incomplete without Draymond Green (ankle), and though Paul may slide out of the starting five when Green returns, the veteran guard should be assured a significant role with his new team. Though Paul's efficiency from the field and three-point range left much to be desired, he otherwise provided his usual useful numbers in the assists and steals columns. Perhaps most notable about Paul's stat line was the fact that he finished second on the team in minutes behind Klay Thompson. The 38-year-old will likely receive occasional rest days during back-to-back sets, but when healthy, Paul looks like he could end up handling starter-level minutes regardless if he's deployed with the top unit or second unit.