Paul (illness) has no injury designation in advance of Tuesday's game against Phoenix.

Paul has appeared in just one contest since Nov.28, missing two contests due to a lower leg contusion, followed by a 20-minute return prior to succumbing to illness. However, he'll only miss one game due to the illness and should reprise a 20-30 minute role versus the Suns on Tuesday. Paul posted six points and six assists in a Nov.22 matchup against Phoenix.