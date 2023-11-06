Paul racked up five points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

Paul's inefficiency from the floor has been a concern in recent matchups, but he's usually been able to prop up his fantasy value through his assists. However, he was held to a season-low two assists while shooting inefficiently from the floor once again Sunday, leading to one of his worst performances in a Warriors uniform. Over his last four outings, he's shot just 14.3 percent from the floor while averaging 2.7 points, 7.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game.