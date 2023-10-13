Paul will start Friday's preseason game against the Lakers and could play into the 20-minute range, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic also relays that Paul, who played exclusively with the starters during his Warriors debut, will get some run with the second unit during Friday's exhibition. Coach Steve Kerr said they've had the veteran point guard run the bench squad during intra-squad scrimmages and want to see how that looks in a live-game setting.