Paul ended Friday's 108-106 loss to the Mavericks with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals over 31 minutes.

Paul didn't reach double digits in any individual category, but he nonetheless posted a strong all-around performance that included leading Golden State in assists (eight) and steals (four). The veteran point guard saw more than his usual allotment of court time -- he had logged less than 30 minutes in each of the previous 16 games in which he came off the bench. Being locked into a reserve role has dramatically dented Paul's fantasy value, as he's on track to average less than double-digit points for the first time in his career, while his current average of 6.8 assists per game would be the second-lowest mark across his 19 NBA seasons.