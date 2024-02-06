Paul (hand) did individual work after Tuesday's practice, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Paul fractured his non-shooting hand in early January and is due for another evaluation soon. It's encouraging that he's able to keep his conditioning levels up while rehabbing, but he presumably still has a few hurdles to clear before he's cleared for full-contact drills.
