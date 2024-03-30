Paul closed Friday's 115-97 victory over Charlotte with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and nine assists in 33 minutes.

Paul was a late addition to the starting lineup Friday after Klay Thompson was scratched due to a knee issue. Paul took a back seat in scoring to dish out a game-high nine assists, which was the 16th time he's reached that mark this season. The severity of Thompson's knee injury is unclear, but Paul would figure to see more minutes and starts should the former be sidelined for an extended period of time.