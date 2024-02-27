Paul won't be under any minutes restriction during Tuesday's game versus the Wizards, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Paul will return to action Tuesday after missing the Warriors' previous 21 games with a hand injury. The veteran guard is expected to soak up all of Lester Quinones' minutes and spend some time playing alongside Stephen Curry.
