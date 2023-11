Paul recorded two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and five assists across 22 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

Curry was hot during the game, which curbed Paul's involvement. The Warriors' bench is underperforming, and they need to find a way to get Paul more minutes. At present, he's a borderline fantasy prospect due to low usage.