Paul ended with one point (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 141-139 victory over Oklahoma City.

Despite scoring just one point, Paul had a huge impact on Golden State's offense, helping the team score 141 points in a victory. The veteran point guard has tallied 21 assists and just three points over his last two outings. Paul's elite playmaking has allowed Stephen Curry to enjoy a more off-ball role.