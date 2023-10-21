Paul had five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 19 minutes in Friday's 122-117 preseason loss to the Spurs.

Paul struggled from the field and only logged 19 minutes. Still, he looked healthy and found a way to contribute in other categories, something he'll have to do more often in the regular season to remain relevant in most fantasy formats. Paul will open the season as the Warriors' sixth man but should see plenty of minutes, and it's not unthinkable to see lineups featuring Paul, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson at the same time.