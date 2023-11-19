Paul posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 11 assists, four rebounds and three steals over 38 minutes against the Thunder in an overtime loss Saturday.

Paul got a second straight start and performed well, recording his second double-double of the season. All of his scoring came from beyond the arc, and he's now gone 8-for-13 on three-point attempts and 0-for-4 on shots inside the arc over his past two games. Paul's overall scoring is down this season at 9.4 points per contest, but he's still pretty productive as a distributor and defender with 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game.