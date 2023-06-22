The Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Paul to the Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, a protected 2030 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Paul will head to the Warriors after being traded from the Suns to the Wizards on Sunday. The veteran point guard will have the opportunity to compete for a championship, as it was always unlikely he would stay in Washington. Paul averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals on 44.0/37.5/83.1 shooting splits across 59 games for Phoenix in 2022-23 but missed the final four contests of the playoffs with a groin injury. The 38-year-old still has the ability to orchestrate an offense, but it remains to be seen if he will start alongside Stephen Curry in the backcourt or come off the bench for Golden State.