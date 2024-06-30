Paul was waived by the Warriors on Sunday, and he will become an unrestricted free agent, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

The Warriors likely did not intend to pay Paul the $30 million they would have owed him if they guaranteed his contract. The club pushed the guarantee date back in order to see if they could find a trade partner for the veteran point guard; however, that clearly did not happen, and Paul was released. The 39-year-old averaged a career-low 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 26.4 minutes last season.