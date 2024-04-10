Paul is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Paul will move to his regular bench role with Stephen Curry back in the starting unit. Paul is averaging 7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest when deployed off the bench.
