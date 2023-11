Paul (lower leg), who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, underwent an MRI on Wednesday that revealed a contusion, and he'll be re-evaluated Monday.

Paul sustained a lower leg injury late in the first quarter of Tuesday's game against Sacramento, and he'll be forced to miss at least two matchups. A better idea of his status should come into focus once he's re-evaluated, but Cory Joseph and Brandin Podziemski should see increased run in Paul's absence.