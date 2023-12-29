Paul finished Thursday's 114-102 loss to Miami with nine points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes.

Paul hasn't been great from the field all year, shooting just 39.7 percent overall and 31.0 percent from three, but he's in a profound slump lately. He's scored in double figures just once over the past seven games, averaging 6.1 points on 36.0 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from distance. The veteran has still operated well as a floor general during this stretch, with 8.4 assists to 1.6 turnovers per game, but he has just seven assists to four turnovers in the past two tilts. Paul's assist upside is too high for him to be dropped in standard fantasy leagues, but it seems like his days stepping up as a scorer are gone, especially since Golden State has needed an offensive punch all season.