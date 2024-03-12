Paul amassed 19 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 112-102 win over the Spurs.

Paul was impressive on both ends of the court and delivered a vintage performance, ending just one rebound and two assists shy of recording a triple-double. Paul will experience an uptick in terms of fantasy value as long as Stephen Curry (ankle) remains sidelined, and if that's the case Wednesday against Dallas, then Paul would be in line for yet another start and 30-ish minutes of action.