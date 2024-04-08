Paul will join the first unit for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Paul will fill the starting point guard role with Stephen Curry resting Sunday. In five starts with Curry inactive this season, Paul is averaging 13.6 points, 6.6 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
