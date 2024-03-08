Paul registered 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 24 minutes during Thursday's 125-122 loss to the Bulls.

Paul was efficient from the field and scored his most points since Dec. 30, though he missed nearly two months due to a hand injury between those performances. While the veteran will handle a reserve role when the Warriors are fully healthy, Paul is a candidate to move back into the starting lineup if Stephen Curry (ankle) is forced to miss extended time after leaving Thursday's loss late in the fourth quarter. As a starter this season (11 games), Paul has averaged 12.7 points, 7.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 30.6 minutes per game.