Paul suffered a fractured left hand during Friday's win over Detroit and will undergo surgery next week, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reports.

This is a brutal blow for the Warriors and another unfortunate setback for Paul, as he's had several hand injuries during his NBA career. The Warriors haven't provided a timetable for a return, but there will likely be more clarity following the surgery. With Paul expected to be sidelined for a while, coach Steve Kerr mentioned after the game that Moses Moody could be more involved going forward. Other candidates to receive more playing time include Brandin Podziemski and Cory Joseph.