Paul racked up 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 104-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Paul earned a spot in the starting lineup with Stephen Curry (knee) out, finishing as one of two Warriors starters with a double-digit point total and recording a team-high-tying steals total. Paul has started in three games this season, tallying at least 10 points, five rebounds and four assists in two of those three outings. He has tallied at least 15 points in two games this season.