Steve Kerr said he's anticipating Paul (hand) to return to the floor at some point during the Warriors' upcoming four-game road trip, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

This means that CP3 will miss at least the next three games for the Warriors, with his earliest chance to play coming Tuesday in Washington. He'll likely be eased back into things, but even in limited minutes, Paul is capable of providing useful numbers in fantasy hoops. Once he does get fully up to speed, Brandin Podziemski's value will dip.