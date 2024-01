Paul (hand) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Paul underwent surgery on his fractured left hand Jan. 9 and continues to make good progress. He's been cleared for light on-court work, but with this re-evaluation date, he'll be sidelined until at least Feb. 14 against the Clippers. However, it's possible the Warriors decide to hold him out through the All-Star break.