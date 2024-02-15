Paul continues to make solid progress in his recovery from hand surgery and he will be re-evaluated in early March.
Paul will begin ramping up his on-court activity after the All-Star break, and once he's cleared for full-contact, five-on-five work, we'll know he's close. Brandin Podziemski will continue to pick up the slack in his absence.
