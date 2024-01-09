Paul underwent successful surgery Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Sunday that Paul would miss at least 4-to-6 weeks, which still may be accurate, but the team will provide another update after three weeks. The veteran point guard fractured his left hand during Friday's win over Detroit, and his absence will be a significant blow to a team clinging to the final Play-In spot. In Paul's absence, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody are logical candidates for increased usage, but Cory Joseph could also work his way into the rotation. The Warriors are also expected to get Draymond Green (suspension) back soon.