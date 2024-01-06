Paul will not return to Friday's game against the Pistons due to a left hand injury, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. He finished with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 24 minutes.

The severity of Paul's injury is to be determined, though he has a lengthy history of hand issues. Golden State's next game is Sunday against the Raptors, and Paul should be considered questionable for the time being. If he's forced to miss time, coach Steve Kerr could turn to Brandin Podziemski, Cory Joseph and Moses Moody to absorb Paul's minutes.