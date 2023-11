Paul has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Clippers due to a lower left leg contusion.

Paul suffered his injury against Sacramento and will be held out for Thursday's contest. With Gary Payton (calf) also out, Cory Joseph, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody will likely receive extended minutes off the bench in Golden State's backcourt. Paul's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Clippers.