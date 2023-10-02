The Warriors announced Monday that Joseph is dealing with a lower back lumbar strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Joseph signed with the Warriors at the beginning of July, but he'll be unavailable for the start of the preseason due to his injury. A better idea of his status should come into focus once he's re-evaluated, but it's possible he's at least eased into action to begin the regular season. Once he's healthy, Joseph will compete for a backcourt role behind Chris Paul and Stephen Curry.