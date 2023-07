Joseph signed a one-year contract with the Warriors on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Joseph had been with the Pistons since March of 2021, and he averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 assists in 19.8 minutes per game over 62 appearances with the club during the 2022-23 campaign. The Warriors are reshaping their backcourt during the offseason, and Joseph will attempt to compete for a role behind Chris Paul and Stephen Curry this season.