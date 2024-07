Plowden and the Warriors agreed to a two-way contract Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Plowden has been a standout during the Summer League, averaging 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 2.6 three-pointers across five appearances. He's likely to be a featured player in the G League for Santa Cruz this season.