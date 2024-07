Plowden (leg) recorded 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 23 minutes during Sunday's 92-68 win over the Lakers in the California Classic Summer League.

Plowden suffered a right leg injury during Saturday's Summer League win over Miami, but he was back in action a day later. He's played a prominent role for Golden State this summer and should continue to get opportunities to contribute.