Plowden suffered a right leg injury in Saturday's win over the Heat in the 2024 NBA Summer League, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Plowden was helped off the court with an apparent right leg injury, and the Warriors are expected to be very cautious with him in terms of the potential recovery process. Plowden scored 24 points (9-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt) across 23 minutes in the win before exiting the contest.