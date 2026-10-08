Terry played a whopping 43 minutes in Wednesday's preseason loss to the Trail Blazers, scoring 23 points (9-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and adding nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals.

The 24-year-old forward got a big opportunity as the Warriors rested most of their key rotation players, and Terry took advantage. He faces an uphill battle to crack the NBA roster, but the 2022 first-round pick offers some experience if injuries create an opening. Terry split last season between the Bulls and Sixers, averaging 11.5 minutes over 48 regular-season contests.