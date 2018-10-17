Jones generated 12 points (6-7 FG), three rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 27 minutes in the Warriors' 108-100 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.

Jones opened the season in the starting center job he earned with a solid exhibition slate, and he responded by turning in a performance much like the ones that snagged him the spot in the first place. The young big man was an effective complementary option on the scoreboard, surprisingly checking in just two points behind a struggling Klay Thompson in points on the night. Any offensive contributions the team can get from Jones is a bonus given the prolific upside of its superstars, putting him in a good position to succeed as he holds down the position until DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is ready for action later this season.