Play

Jones was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.

Even with the Warriors dealing with a slew of injuries, Jones remained a DNP-CD over the Warriors last three games, which exemplifies just how far out of regular rotation he is. He'll now head back to the G-League with a few bodies likely rejoining the lineup ahead of Friday's contest, which should allow Jones the opportunity for extended minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories