Jones was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones was recalled from the G-League on Monday prior to the Warriors matchup with the Magic, however he never saw the floor. The Warriors are deep in the frontcourt, so Jones will continue to spend most of his time in the G-League, where he is able to see significant action and continue his development.

