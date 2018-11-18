Warriors' Damian Jones: Coming off bench Saturday
Jones will come off the bench Saturday against the Mavericks, Mike Peasley of 103.3FM ESPN reports.
Coach Steve Kerr is opting to start Kevon Looney at center, pushing Jones to the pine. Over the past five games, Jones is averaging 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.4 minutes.
