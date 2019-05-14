Jones (pectoral) took part in 3-on-3 drills during Monday's practice, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Though Jones has been ruled out Tuesday for Game 1 of the Warriors' Western Conference Finals showdown with the Trail Blazers, Golden State maintains hope that the center might be ready to suit up at some point during the series. Sidelined since early December after undergoing surgery on his left pectoral, Jones would likely only play a bit role in the Warriors' frontcourt rotation if cleared before the team's postseason run concludes.

