Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed Saturday that Jones would be in line for an extended stay with Golden State's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports. "He's going to spend a lot of time down there," Kerr said of Jones. "There's no point in him coming up here and sitting on the bench. He needs to play. I could see bringing him up every once in a while and giving him some playing time. If we had an injury or something. But for the most part, he needs to play. So he'll spend a lot of time there."

The 6-foot-11 Jones was sidelined for a good portion of his rookie season with a foot injury and once healthy, he wasn't called upon much to contribute for a deep Warriors roster en route to the team's run to the NBA championship, appearing in just 10 regular-season contests. With second-round pick Jordan Bell making an impact right away off the bench and joining a loaded frontcourt rotation that includes Draymond Green, Zaza Pachulia, Javale McGee and David West, there simply isn't room for Jones to pick up consistent minutes. As a result, the 2016 first-round pick will continue to hone his game with Santa Cruz, where he's remained since G League training camps opened. The center made quite the impression late last season with Santa Cruz, earning D-League Player of the Month honors in March and April while averaging 17.6 points and 7.8 boards in 12 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories